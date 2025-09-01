Man due to be sentenced following intentional strangling in Doncaster

A man is due to be sentenced after pleading guilty to intentional strangling and assault following an attack in Doncaster.

Kirk Hall, 47, of Meadow View Road in Sheffield, appeared in Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 27 August where he pleaded guilty to both charges and was remanded into custody.

He will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 25 September.

The charges follow an incident on 25 August in the Old Cantley area of Doncaster, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.