Man detained by Conisbrough police after a warrant was issued for his arrest
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Christopher Wilkinson has been detained by Conisbrough Neighbourhood Policing Team officers, after a warrant of arrest was issued.
This was after failing to comply with a requirement of post sentence supervision.
He was placed before the next available court for this breach and further action taken against him.