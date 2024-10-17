Man detained by Conisbrough police after a warrant was issued for his arrest

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Oct 2024, 13:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Christopher Wilkinson has been detained by Conisbrough Neighbourhood Policing Team officers, after a warrant of arrest was issued.

This was after failing to comply with a requirement of post sentence supervision.

He was placed before the next available court for this breach and further action taken against him.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice