Man arrested in Edlington and charged with attempted burglary

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 20th Jan 2025, 11:05 BST
A Doncaster man has appeared in court after being charged with attempted burglary.

Jamie Sides was arrested by response officers in Edlington following an alleged attempt to break into a home in the town.

The 43-year-old, of Victoria Road, Edlington, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (13 January) charged with attempted burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

He has since been released on conditional bail ahead of his next appearance which will be before Sheffield Crown Court on 10 February 2025.

