Man arrested in Edlington and charged with attempted burglary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster man has appeared in court after being charged with attempted burglary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Sides was arrested by response officers in Edlington following an alleged attempt to break into a home in the town.

The 43-year-old, of Victoria Road, Edlington, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (13 January) charged with attempted burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

He has since been released on conditional bail ahead of his next appearance which will be before Sheffield Crown Court on 10 February 2025.