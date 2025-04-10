Man arrested and charged with breaking into two homes in the same street in Doncaster town
A man accused of breaking into two homes in the same street and trying to burgle another has appeared in court.
Daniel Irvin, aged 38, of HMP Hull, was arrested in Thorne by neighbourhood policing officers and appeared before Barnsley Magistrates' Court yesterday (9 April).
Irvin has been charged with two burglaries and one attempted burglary following three reported incidents in the same street in Thorne in August 2024.
He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 8 May.