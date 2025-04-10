Man arrested and charged with breaking into two homes in the same street in Doncaster town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man accused of breaking into two homes in the same street and trying to burgle another has appeared in court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Irvin, aged 38, of HMP Hull, was arrested in Thorne by neighbourhood policing officers and appeared before Barnsley Magistrates' Court yesterday (9 April).

Irvin has been charged with two burglaries and one attempted burglary following three reported incidents in the same street in Thorne in August 2024.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 8 May.