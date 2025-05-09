Man accused of fatal hit and run near Doncaster police station to face trial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 70-year-old man accused of causing death by careless driving in a fatal hit and run yards from Doncaster police station is set to face trial.

Mohammad Shabir, 70, of Highfield Road, pleaded not guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

Miroslaw Szczypek was found on College Road early on 15 August 2023 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it was believed he was hit by a vehicle which failed to stop.

A trial has been set for 30 March 2026.