An 84-year-old man has been jailed for non-recent sexual offences after two victims bravely came forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lutfur Rahman was found guilty of 18 sexual offence charges, including four counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 13, following a seven day trial at Doncaster Crown Court.

The offences happened in the 1970s and 80s to two young girls, who were abused by Rahman multiple times throughout the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victims came forward to report the offences in December 2022, and an investigation was quickly launched by officers in the Rotherham child exploitation team.

Man, 84, jailed for 26 years for non-recent sexual offences.

Detective Constable Rachel Watts, the officer in charge of this case, said: "Rahman preyed on two vulnerable young girls, subjecting them to years of horrific abuse.

"I would like to commend the tremendous bravery of both victims, who had to re-live the abhorrent crimes during the trial as a result of Rahman refusing to admit what he had done. Their courage has resulted in Rahman now likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars."

Rahman, who lives on Brinsworth Road, Rotherham, was found guilty of two counts of rape, seven counts of indecent assault, four counts of indecency with a child, four counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 13, and one count of buggery, on Tuesday (29 July), by a jury.

He appeared at the same court today (Thursday 31 July) and was handed a 26 year sentence, this was along with an additional two years on licence.