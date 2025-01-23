Man, 19, arrested after 'swinging' a knife in Doncaster city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Quick work by police officers in Doncaster city centre saw them apprehend and arrest a teenager just minutes after receiving a report of him swinging a knife around in a busy shopping centre.

At 11.11am On Christmas Eve (24 December), a member of the public called police to report a person "swiping" at things with a knife in Doncaster city centre.

This message was relayed to police community support officers (PCSOs) on patrol in the area who identified Adam Bambrough as the suspect, before neighbourhood policing officers arrived and arrested him at 11.19am.

Last Wednesday (15 January), Bambrough, aged 19, of Mansfield Road, Balby, was jailed for four months during a sentencing hearing at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

PC Gwyn Howroyd, a neighbourhood officer for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We always maintain a constant and visible policing presence in Doncaster city centre during busier hours, and Christmas Eve was no different.

"PCSOs were quick to identify Bambrough, allowing a fellow officer to arrest him just eight minutes after the initial report came in.

"We remain absolutely committed to tackling all forms of crime and anti-social behaviour in the city centre and keeping you safe. I am pleased a custodial sentence has been passed I hope this acts as a clear warning that violence or threats of violence will not be tolerated in Doncaster city centre."