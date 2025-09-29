Knifeman who escaped from police in Doncaster is jailed

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:50 BST
A Doncaster man who was the subject of a police manhunt has been jailed.

Ross Daniels, 25, of Intake, was the subject of a South Yorkshire Police search earlier this year after he managed to escape custody in the Wheatley area.

Most Popular

However, he is now behind bars after appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on a string of charges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniels was charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. possessing a knife, blade or sharp pointed article in public, escape from lawful custody and damaging property.

A knifeman who escaped police in Doncaster has been jailed.placeholder image
A knifeman who escaped police in Doncaster has been jailed.

He was sentenced to 26 months in prison.

You can report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can report information in confidence without having to leave any details on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceSouth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice