Knifeman who escaped from police in Doncaster is jailed

A Doncaster man who was the subject of a police manhunt has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Daniels, 25, of Intake, was the subject of a South Yorkshire Police search earlier this year after he managed to escape custody in the Wheatley area.

However, he is now behind bars after appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on a string of charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniels was charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. possessing a knife, blade or sharp pointed article in public, escape from lawful custody and damaging property.

A knifeman who escaped police in Doncaster has been jailed.

He was sentenced to 26 months in prison.

You can report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can report information in confidence without having to leave any details on 0800 555 111.