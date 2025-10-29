Knife wielding Doncaster shoplifter wanted by police remanded in custody
Lee Hamshaw, 43, appeared at Barnsley Magistrates Court charged with multiple shop thefts
The subject of a wanted appeal, with the public warned not to approach him, was arrested by South Yorkshire Police officers earlier this week.
Hamshaw made his first appearance before the court earlier today (29 October) after being charged with 13 counts of theft from a shop totalling in excess of £1,400.
He was also charged with four counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, one count of robbery and one count of possession of a knife or blade in a public place.
Hamshaw, 43, of Wilberforce Road, Clay Lane, has been remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing before Sheffield Crown Court on 26 November.