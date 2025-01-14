Jail sentence for prolific Poundland shoplifter after investigation by Doncaster police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An investigation by Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team into a prolific shoplifter has resulted in Adrian Nickson being jailed for five months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After gathering numerous reports and evidence of Nickson's offending, neighbourhood policing officers increased their patrols in the Mexborough area in order to apprehend him.

On Wednesday (8 January), Nickson, of New Street, was arrested by plain-clothed officers and brought into custody, with the 41-year-old brought before Barnsley Magistrates' Court last Thursday (9 January).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded to eight counts of theft at Poundland as well as a separate charge of assault by beating following an incident on 18 December which saw him attack a retail worker.

Jail sentence for prolific shoplifter after investigation by Doncaster South NPT.

Nickson was jailed for 20 weeks during the same hearing last week.

PC Elisabeth Rocher, of Doncaster South NPT, said: "Nickson's offending was prolific, reckless and on some occasions violent.

"People might think retail crime is victimless but that couldn't be further from the truth as not only does it affect the local economy, but it also affects retail workers who risk putting themselves in harm's way to stop careless thieves like Nickson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When one brave retail worker tried to stop him from stealing from the store, he pushed her out of the way causing bruising to her hand.

"This is simply unacceptable and that is why we devised a dedicated operation to locate Nickson and arrest him.

"I am pleased he has been given a custodial sentence and I hope this punishment sends out a clear message to others that retail crime will not be tolerated."