Imprisoned Doncaster shoplifter given two-year CBO after investigation into series of thefts
David Bermingham has committed a string of thefts at shops in Edlington this year and a recent fortnight shoplifting spree saw him given a 32-week prison sentence in August.
His stealing spree saw him steal chocolates boxes, cans of pop and bath products totalling over £600 as he raided shops on several occasions between 19 July and 2 August.
While Bermingham has been in prison, officers investigating his crimes have been able to secure a CBO against him. It was granted last Wednesday (18 September) at Doncaster Magistrates' Court and will remain in place for over two years.
The CBO prohibits Bermingham from entering three stores in Edlington - these are a Home Bargains in Edlington Lane, an ASDA store in Bungalow Road and a One Stop shop in The Crescent.
Sergeant Christopher Rogers, who oversees policing in the Edlington area for Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Bermingham's offending has caused nothing but misery to businesses and retail workers over the past year.
"He has shown a complete lack of remorse for his crimes and has no regard for hard-working staff who should not have to put up with his criminality in the workplace."
He went on: "Bermingham's crimes are far from victimless. They have a direct impact on the local economy and we are pleased a CBO has now been obtained against a really prolific offender who has engaged time and time again in criminality and repeated antisocial behaviour.
"A lot of evidence and intelligence needs to be gathered to successfully secure these orders and should Bermingham breach the terms of his CBO, he could face up to five years in prison or an unlimited fine.
"We hope this sends out a message to shoplifters in the Edlington and wider area that your behaviour will not be tolerated. Let this be a warning that if you are committing this kind of criminality, you will be punished and we will take action."