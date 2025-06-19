A police swoop has seen four Doncaster people arrested and charged with drug dealing offences.

Tom Muscroft, 26, of Church Way, Wheatley, and Shawna Charnley, 27, of Eccleston Road, Kirk Sandall, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court earlier this week.

The pair were both charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, with Muscroft also charged with assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Muscroft was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court while Charnley was bailed with both due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on July 16.

Isaac Greaves, 25, of South Street, Highfields, and Aaron Jeffrey, 24, of Acacia Road, Cantley, who were arrested on June 17 have also appeared before magistrates.

Greaves was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, with Jeffrey charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

They were remanded ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 19 July.