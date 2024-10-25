Former Doncaster Rovers footballer denies £600,000 cannabis smuggling plot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Doncaster Rovers footballer has been remanded in custody after appearing in court and denying a plot to smuggle £600,000 of cannabis into the UK.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, 33, is alleged to be linked to the discovery of 60kg (9.44st) of cannabis at Stansted Airport on 2 September.

Rosie Rowland, 28, and Yasmin Piotrowska, 33, also denied importing the Class B drug from Thailand between 1 July and 2 September, during a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The defendants would stand trial for up to seven days in May, Judge Christopher Morgan said.

Mr Emmanuel-Thomas, a former Aberdeen, Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal striker, appeared at court via video link from HMP Durham.

Officers from the National Crime Agency identified two suitcases arriving from Bangkok which contained 60kg of cannabis

The footballer was sacked by Scottish side, Greenock Morton, after being arrested at his home in Gourock near Glasgow, on 18 September.

It followed a joint investigation by Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency.

Ms Piotrowska, of Purves Road, north-west London, wept in the dock as she had the charge read to her alongside Ms Rowland, of Southend Road, Chelmsford.

They were also arrested following the drugs discovery, a previous hearing was told.

Judge Morgan remanded Mr Emmanuel-Thomas in custody and bailed Ms Rowland and Ms Piotrowska until a hearing on 6 January 2025.

London-born, he started his career at Arsenal and went on to play for various clubs, including Ipswich Town, Bristol City, QPR, Livingston and Aberdeen and a stint at Doncaster Rovers in 2010 where he scored five goals in 14 appearances.