Former Doncaster man appears in court on child sex offence charges

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Oct 2025, 11:52 GMT
A former Doncaster man accused of historic child sex offences has been sentenced after appearing in court.

Lee Smith, of Gringley Road, Morecambe, Lancashire, was sentenced to two years imprisonment - suspended for 24 months – when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

Smith was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and is the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years.

Smith, 52, was living in Doncaster when the offences took place in the 1990s.

