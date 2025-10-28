Former Doncaster man appears in court on child sex offence charges
A former Doncaster man accused of historic child sex offences has been sentenced after appearing in court.
Lee Smith, of Gringley Road, Morecambe, Lancashire, was sentenced to two years imprisonment - suspended for 24 months – when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.
Smith was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and is the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years.
Smith, 52, was living in Doncaster when the offences took place in the 1990s.