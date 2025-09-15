Female Doncaster prison guard faces jail over romantic relationship with inmate

A female Doncaster prison guard is facing jail after admitting an inappropriate romantic relationship with an inmate.

Charlotte Winstanley, 27, pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office and taking an unauthorised photograph inside a jail while working at HMP Lindholme in Doncaster.

Co-defendant, prisoner Jabhari Blair, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled drug, namely cannabis, and two counts of possessing illicit items, which relate to a mobile phone and USB stick.

The pair are due to sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 3 December.

The court heard Winstanley committed the misconduct offence between 1 August and 17 November 2022, though it was not made clear who she had been romantically involved with at the prison.

Both defendants entered not guilty pleas to one count of conspiracy to convey prohibited items into prison.

Winstanley, of Coronation Road, Doncaster, also denied bringing a mobile phone into prison on 17 November 2022.