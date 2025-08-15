Female Doncaster prison guard faces jail over inappropriate relationships with inmates

A female Doncaster prison officer is facing jail after appearing in court accused of inappropriate relationships with inmates.

Charlotte Winstanley, 27, worked at HMP Lindholme and smuggled banned items inside for prisoners.

Winstanley appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court where she indicated guilty pleas to a charge of misconduct in a public office between August 1 and November 17, 2022, the Daily Mail reported.

The charge stated she 'misconducted' herself by 'entering into inappropriate relationships with inmates and conveyed contraband for inmates'.

Winstanley also admitted conspiring with one of the inmates at the category C prison to sneak in mobile phone SD cards in October 2022, the paper reported.

Winstanley, of Stainforth, also indicated guilty pleas to bringing a mobile phone into HMP Lindholme and also taking a photograph inside HMP Ranby, in Retford, Notts, in April 2023.

The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court where Winstanley will appear on September 11 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.