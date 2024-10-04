Ex-football coach and former Doncaster teacher jailed for child sexual offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation into a former football coach and ex-teacher who abused positions of trust to commit non-recent sexual offences against children has been jailed.

John Staveley, aged 55, of Hale Hill Lane, Doncaster, sexually abused two boys, with his offending taking place over the course of a decade from the late 1990s.

The brave testimony of his victims, who were forced to endure a week-long trial after Staveley pleaded not guilty to 12 offences, led to justice being secured, with Staveley handed a nine-and-a-half year prison sentence at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday (26 September).

He was found guilty of nine counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14 years of age, two counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16 and one count of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Jailed: John Staveley.

Detective Constable Mike Tilley, from our Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, was the officer in charge of this case.

He said: "Staveley abused his position as a mentor and guide to young children in sports and educational settings.

"He should have been someone his victims were able to trust but instead he exploited them, took advantage of them and abused them for his own sexual gratification.

"I really want to commend his victims for coming forward and telling us about their harrowing and horrific experiences as children. Without their accounts, Staveley wouldn't be behind bars and where he belongs.

"I hope this case shows that it really is never too late to report sexual abuse. Even if decades have passed, we are here to listen to you, support you through the process and strive to secure justice on your behalf.”