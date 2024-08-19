Drink driver sentenced after collision sparks fire and widespread power cuts in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who crashed her car into an electricity box triggering a fire and widespread power cuts has been sentenced in court.

Hayley Booth was almost three times over the drink-drive limit when she was arrested by officers on the evening of 19 July on Gainsborough Road in Bawtry.

A breathalyser test showed she had 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed legal limit of 35.

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Chris Rogers said: "Booth's driving was dangerous and foolish, and she should feel fortunate no one was injured as a result of her reckless decision to get behind the wheel.

Booth caused a fire when her car crashed into an electricity box.

"The collision caused an electricity box to catch fire and plunged half of Bawtry town centre into darkness due to a power cut it caused and I'm glad she pleaded guilty and took responsibility for her actions.

"Alcohol is one of the four main contributors to fatal and serious collisions in South Yorkshire and I hope this sentencing serves as a stern reminder that we will not tolerate dangerous drivers taking to our roads and put people's lives at risk."

Booth, aged 32, of Oxford Avenue, Lincoln, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while above the legal limit and was sentenced at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Monday (12 August).

She was handed a 12-month community order and must complete 160 hours of unpaid work. Booth has also been disqualified from driving for two years and two months and must take an extended test before getting her licence back.