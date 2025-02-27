Doncaster woman who left injured puppy with fractured skull appears in court

A woman from Doncaster who left her puppy with an untreated broken thigh bone and a fractured skull for at least 10 days has been handed an eight week suspended jail term.

Hafsar Khan, 25, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, was also banned from keeping all animals for ten years when she appeared at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on February 19.

She had pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences at a previous hearing.

The court heard how the RSPCA received a report from a concerned member of the public that there was a dog at her address with untreated injuries.

Vets discovered Manic had a broken thigh bone and fractured skull.

Inspector Leanne Booth, from the animal welfare charity, attended her address on June 10 last year and Khan showed her a male Staffordshire bull terrier type puppy called Manic.

The inspector realised Manic was unusually calm for his age and could see that he was limping on his back right leg.

When asked about this Khan said she had stood on the leg around two weeks ago and he was booked for a vet’s appointment the following day.

Inspector Booth was concerned that he had been left too long without vet treatment as there appeared to be muscle wastage on his back right leg and Khan gave her permission to take Manic for immediate veterinary treatment.

Inspector Booth was also worried about a lump on Manic’s head and thought there could be a possible fracture to the skull - veterinary examinations and x-rays confirmed her suspicions.

In a statement read out in court she said: “I was contacted the following day by the vets and advised that Manic did have a fracture to the femoral head and would require pain relief and surgery.

"I was also advised that Manic had at some point sustained a fractured skull, x-rays showed a fragment of bone which appeared to have chipped off and was now sat on top of his skull.

"Vets advised to leave this as it had already begun healing and was an older injury.”

An independent vet told the court: “The evidence suggests that Manic had sustained blunt force trauma injury that had resulted in a right femoral neck fracture and a skull fracture at least 10 days prior to June 11 (when he was taken to the vet’s by the RSPCA).

"At the time these injuries occurred, it would have been obvious to a reasonable dog owner that Manic would have been injured, showing lameness of the right back leg and a swelling to the right side of his head with a skin wound.

“He would also likely have displayed behavioural changes, such as dullness and lethargy as a consequence of the head injury.

“In my opinion the needs of Manic have not been met to the extent required by good practice due to the person responsible for the welfare of this animal by failing to seek prompt veterinary advice regarding this animal’s poor bodily condition and thereby failing to protect this animal from suffering.”

Khan said in court that she accidentally stood on Manic causing the leg injury and she believed the skull fracture was caused by him running into a gate in the garden.

In sentencing the district judge said: “The reason you are here is because you left your dog to suffer over a long period of time.

"We know this because the muscle mass on the right hind leg was significantly less than on the left leg. This takes time and points to a prolonged period of suffering.

“You did nothing and that caused your animal to suffer. The reality is that it was obvious that your dog urgently needed to see a vet and receive treatment. Your failure to act led to substantial harm and your dog suffered pain in the absence of treatment.”

She was also ordered to pay £400 costs and a £150 victim surcharge.

In mitigation it was argued that the defendant suffered from mental health conditions and was alcohol dependent which had impacted her judgement on the care of Manic.

Manic was taken into the care of the RSPCA Doncaster and Rotherham branch and has since gone on to make a full recovery and has been rehomed.