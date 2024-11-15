Doncaster teenager appears in court after being charged with burglary offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster teenager has appeared in court after being charged with two burglary offences.

Harry Fletcher, 19, of Grange Avenue, was arrested by South Yorkshire Police officers and has since been charged in connection with two alleged burglaries that took place at properties in the Woodlands area on 26 October.

Fletcher appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court earlier today (15 November) and has since been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance which will be before Sheffield Crown Court on 17 December.