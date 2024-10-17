Doncaster shoplifter jailed as officers crack down on retail crime in week of action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A serial Doncaster shoplifter has been jailed for a year after officers collated a catalogue of CCTV evidence which showed him stealing from shops in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Dillon, who is 28, stole six jackets and five boxes of boxer shorts worth almost £1,400 from TK Maxx in September.

Prior to that, he stole boxes of Ferrero Rocher from Sainsbury's and washing products from One Stop, with all his thefts captured on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This footage was reviewed by our officers who were able to link Dillon to the crimes, leading to his arrest and multiple charges of theft being brought against him.

Jailed: Aaron Dillon.

After pleading guilty to three counts of theft, Dillon, of Queens Road, Hull, was jailed for a year at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (14 October).

This comes after he was given additional time behind bars for breaching a six-month suspended sentence handed to him following a burglary he committed in July.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We won't allow shoplifters to get away with stealing from businesses in our city and we have robust measures in place to ensure thieves are brought to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our dedicated retail crime team works hard day in, day out to collate evidence and patterns of offending for known shoplifters in our area, and this is resulting in immediate custodial sentences being served to repeat offenders.

"This is a really encouraging result during the national Safer Business Action Week that South Yorkshire Police is proud to be a part of.

"Over the course of this week, we are carrying out arrest attempts for people wanted for shoplifting offences and conducting proactive patrols in retail-focused areas of the city.

"This activity supports the work we do all year round to tackle the issue and I would implore any retailers, shop workers or members of the public who see our officers at engagement stalls or carrying out patrols as part of this retail crime week of action to please speak to them while they're out and about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are happy to answer any concerns or queries you have about retail crime and will share with you details of the work we do as well as vital crime prevention advice to better protect shop workers and customers."

Police will be publishing content from police patrols, operations and events taking place across South Yorkshire for National Safer Business Action Week on our channels over the course of this week.

In South Yorkshire, retailers, retail centres, police and other key partners have come together to do more and have jointly committed to the Business Crime Charter.

To read more about the Charter and how to sign up to it, click here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/news/south-yorkshire/news/news/october/retailers-encouraged-to-sign-up-to-south-yorkshire-business-crime-charter/.