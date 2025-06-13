Doncaster shoplifter jailed after stealing £300 worth of chocolate and laundry products

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Jun 2025, 14:17 BST

A shoplifter has been jailed after stealing over £300 worth of products from One Stop shops.

Jonathan Isle admitted three counts of thefts after stealing laundry products and boxes of chocolate from One Stop stores in Moorends and Stainforth.

Isle, aged 40, of Gibbons Lane, Thorne, who also pleaded guilty to criminal damage of property, was sentenced to a total of 14 weeks in prison at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (9 June).

PC John Sharp, from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Isle was identified as a persistent shoplifter through retailers signed up to our Thorne Shop Watch scheme.

Doncaster shoplifter jailed after stealing £300 worth of chocolate and laundry products.
"This has enabled us to take a really proactive and joined-up approach to shoplifting and has enabled the quick circulation of images of prolific offenders like Isle.

"It is important we continue to expand this network even more in order to protect more retail staff and customers and bring shoplifters to justice as they have no place in Thorne or our surrounding communities."

