A vile Doncaster rapist who attacked his victim as she slept has been jailed for more than a decade after she bravely took to the stand to testify against him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Stone, 52, of Thirlmere Gardens, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster carried out a campaign of coercive or controlling behaviour towards his victim over a period of more than 18 months from April 2023 to November 2024.

During 2024, Stone forced his way into the victim's property and raped her on two occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stone’s victim reported the rape offences on 9 November, and officers arrested him on 14 November.

Rapist Peter Stone has been jailed for 14 years.

At his police interview the same day he denied the offences, but he was charged with two counts of rape and one count of coercive or controlling behaviour.

Stone’s victim bravely faced him in court, where she testified that his brutal crimes and the distress his vile actions had caused her.

Stone pleaded not guilty to the charges but was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 16 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Wednesday (4 June), he was sentenced at the same court and jailed for 14 years.

Detective Constable Cameron Vernon, of the Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit, said: “I would like to recognise the incredible bravery of Stone’s victim in facing him in court, and providing evidence that was crucial in seeing him convicted of these despicable crimes.”

“Stone is a dangerous individual who caused this woman immeasurable pain for months, subjecting her to fear and physical violence.

“I am very happy to see Stone jailed for 14 years, and I hope that this sentence encourages other victims of sexual violence to report these crimes to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will investigate every report and take action to see justice done.”

All victims of sexual offences have a legal right to lifelong anonymity. It is a criminal offence to name them or share any information which may lead to them being identified.

If you have been a victim of a sexual offence, please know that you are not to blame. Find information about how to report sexual offences and where you can access further support at www.southyorkshire.police.uk. You will be listened to and believed.