Doncaster quad biker who plagued local farmers appears in court

A prolific Doncaster rural crime criminal who blighted farmers’ livelihoods and the South Yorkshire countryside on his quad bike has appeard in court.

Lyle Copley, 29, came to the attention of South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team back in January 2024, following reports from local farmers that he had been damaging farmland using an off-road quad bike.

The team put a plan in place to deter Copley but he was intent on committing crime and on 3 March 2024 was sighted at a petrol station by officers.

Upon seeing them, Copley took off and failed to stop.

A pursuit commenced into Rotherham and Copley abandoned the vehicle in a garden.

Checks highlighted that the quad bike had been reported stolen from the Great Yorkshire Show Ground on 13 July 2022.

CCTV checks identified Copley and he was arrested at his home address in April 2024.

While searching his address officers found evidence linking him to previous crimes.

He was charged and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court for two hearings, his first on 9 September 2024 and his second on 10 January 2025.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and sentenced to 420 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £170 in costs and £228 victim surcharge and attend rehabilitation for 25 days.

Temporary Inspector for rural crime Brandon Brown said: “We know off-road vehicles are a problem for our communities and we are committed to ensuring those responsible are put before the courts.

“We are often met with criticism when stopping and seizing bikes from those involved in riding in an anti-social manner and on private land, but these are not people who enjoy and respect the hobby of ‘off-road riding’, they are often linked to wider criminality and have a total disregard for people’s livelihoods, safety and life.

“While I hope Copley’s sentencing will act as a deterrent to those involved in off-road bike crime, I urge you to support us in our fight, we are stronger with your help, if you see a bike being ridden in a dangerous or anti-social way, report it to us.”

If you have any information to share, please try record as many details as possible including registration plates, description of the bike and rider.

You can share information here or via 101.