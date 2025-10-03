Doncaster prisoner due to appear at crown court on terrorism charge
A man is due to appear at crown court accused of a terrorism offence.
Jordan Richardson, aged 20, of Oliver Close, Howden, near Goole, was arrested on 19 December 2024 and charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of an act of terrorism between 1 August and 19 December last year.
Appearing on a video link from Doncaster Prison at the Old Bailey in January, Mr Richardson spoke only to confirm his identity.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a provisional trial date of 7 October at Leeds Crown Court.
Mr Richardson was remanded into custody.