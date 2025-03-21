Doncaster prisoner charged with murder over 2023 fatal stabbing

A Doncaster prisoner has been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death in 2023.

On October 25 2023, police were called to Redscope Crescent, Rotherham to reports of a man with serious injuries.

Despite best efforts of medics, Paul Sharp, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin Hoyland, 47, of HMP Doncaster, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He remains in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 24 March.

