Doncaster prison officer jailed after investigation uncovers intimate relationship with inmate

A Doncaster prison officer who became romantically involved with an inmate was rumbled after an investigation by our Prison Anti-Corruption Unit led to the discovery of the pair's intimate relationship.

Katie Evans, who worked as a prison officer at HMP Doncaster between March 2020 and November 2020, pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office after admitting to starting a relationship with an inmate at the Category B men's prison.

An investigation was launched by the unit after one of Evans' former colleagues at the prison directed officers towards a contraband SIM card which the inmate was using to communicate with Evans.

Analysis of phone conversations between the pair revealed the extent of their relationship, with Evans ringing his number 39 times in one 11-hour period.

Some of their calls lasted as long as 49 minutes and a search of Evans' home also found love letters between the pair.

During their relationship, Evans' lover was transferred to another prison, at which point he absconded to meet her for an intimate encounter.

Evans, agd 26, of Crookesbroom Avenue, Doncaster, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court today (4 March) for sentencing, with a judge jailing her for a total of one year and nine months.

Detective Constable Scott Jarvis, who is part of our Prison Anti-Corruption Unit and was the officer in charge of this case, said: "The team gathered a significant amount of evidence confirming Evans' criminality meaning she had no choice but to plead guilty to the misconduct offence.

"Improper relationships between prison staff and inmates are rare but when they do come to light, we take these offences incredibly seriously.

"This kind of behaviour brings shame on the profession and taints the reputation of other hard-working prison officers who uphold the highest standards of professionalism, morality and service.

"People like Evans who undermine public trust while holding positions of authority will be dealt with by the full force of the law and I hope today's sentencing sends out a clear warning message to those who may seek to commit similar crimes.

"I would like to thank staff at HMP Doncaster and Serco for cooperating with our investigation and again, just want to reassure the public that we will take action against those committing misconduct in a public office."

A Serco spokesperson said: “We have a zero-tolerance approach to any member of staff who fails to meet the standards we expect and on those rare occasions when one of our officers falls short of the required standards, we work closely with the police to investigate the issue fully and when necessary take appropriate action.”