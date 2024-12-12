Doncaster police officer accused of sexually assaulting boy to face retrial

A Doncaster police officer accused of sexually assaulting a young boy is to face retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police officer PC Gary Scott was on trial at Sheffield Crown Court charged with three counts of indecent assault against a 10 or 11-year-old child, said to have taken place between 2001 and 2003, before he joined the force.

PC Scott, from Balby and who was serving as a response officer in Rotherham, was arrested last September after a report was made to South Yorkshire Police force's Professional Standards Department, following which he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Sheffield Crown Court on 11 December, the jury was discharged after failing to reach a verdict in the case and a retrial date has now been fixed for 9 February 2026.

50-year-old PC Scott has been suspended from duty and is facing an internal misconduct investigation.