Doncaster police officer accused of sexually assaulting boy to face retrial

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Dec 2024, 14:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Doncaster police officer accused of sexually assaulting a young boy is to face retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

South Yorkshire Police officer PC Gary Scott was on trial at Sheffield Crown Court charged with three counts of indecent assault against a 10 or 11-year-old child, said to have taken place between 2001 and 2003, before he joined the force.

PC Scott, from Balby and who was serving as a response officer in Rotherham, was arrested last September after a report was made to South Yorkshire Police force's Professional Standards Department, following which he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Sheffield Crown Court on 11 December, the jury was discharged after failing to reach a verdict in the case and a retrial date has now been fixed for 9 February 2026.

50-year-old PC Scott has been suspended from duty and is facing an internal misconduct investigation.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceRotherham
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice