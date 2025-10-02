Doncaster PCSO in court charged with assault by beating after using excessive force kicking a man between the legs.

A South Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) will appear in court on an assault charge following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PCSO Paula Fox, aged 55, has been charged with assault by beating.

The charge relates to an incident on 27 February 2025 when PCSO Fox had an interaction with a man outside of the Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster. It is alleged that excessive force was used by the PCSO and she appeared to kick him between his legs.

Following the incident, two members of the public who witnessed the interaction made complaints about PCSO Fox.

An IOPC spokesman said: “Our investigation began following a complaint referral from the force in March 2025. After concluding our investigation in July we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charge.”

PCSO Fox is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Friday 3 October.