Doncaster pair plead guilty to owning dog that left man with life-changing injuries

A Doncaster man and woman have admitted owning a dog that attacked a man in the city, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julien Lever, 29, and Alison Hodkinson, 57, pleaded guilty to owning a dog that was dangerously out of control when they appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, the BBC reported.

The animal attacked the victim in the Cusworth area on 17 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lever also admitted assaulting an emergency worker and being in possession of cocaine with intent to supply and being in possession of heroin, at the hearing.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the dog was an American bulldog-type breed, similar to the animal pictured

The dog involved in the attack was an American bulldog-type breed, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Ms Hodkinson pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply drugs at the hearing and a trial date was set for 20 May 2025.

Lever will also appear for a hearing on that date.

The pair, of Wroxham Way, Cusworth, were released on bail.