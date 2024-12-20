Doncaster pair plead guilty to owning dog that left man with life-changing injuries
Julien Lever, 29, and Alison Hodkinson, 57, pleaded guilty to owning a dog that was dangerously out of control when they appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, the BBC reported.
The animal attacked the victim in the Cusworth area on 17 November.
Lever also admitted assaulting an emergency worker and being in possession of cocaine with intent to supply and being in possession of heroin, at the hearing.
The dog involved in the attack was an American bulldog-type breed, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Ms Hodkinson pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply drugs at the hearing and a trial date was set for 20 May 2025.
Lever will also appear for a hearing on that date.
The pair, of Wroxham Way, Cusworth, were released on bail.