Doncaster paedophile jailed for catalogue of child sex offences
A Doncaster paedophile has been jailed for a catalogue of child sex offences.
40-year-old Christopher Jinks has been sentenced to four years and six months behind bars after being found guilty in a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.
Jinks, of Gardenia Road, faced several charges relating to sexual activity with children.
He was also giving a ten year restraining order against his victims.
You can report sexual offences to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or HERE