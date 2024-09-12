A Doncaster paedophile has been jailed for a catalogue of child sex offences.

40-year-old Christopher Jinks has been sentenced to four years and six months behind bars after being found guilty in a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

Jinks, of Gardenia Road, faced several charges relating to sexual activity with children.

He was also giving a ten year restraining order against his victims.

You can report sexual offences to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or HERE