Doncaster paedophile is jailed for string of child sex offences

A Doncaster paedophile has been jailed for a string of child sex offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Marsh, aged 70, of Windsor Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court for the offences which took place in Skegness between July 2016 and July 2019.

The offences included sexual assault of a child by touching, attempted rape of a child, assault by penetration and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsh was sentenced to a total of 13 years in prison and will be the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Doncaster paedophile David Marsh has been jailed for a string of child sex offences.

Acting Detective Sergeant David Ziller of Lincolnshire Police said, “The victim showed great courage in speaking out and hopefully this conclusion goes some way to provide the justice they deserve.

"Credit is due to all the people that have been involved in this investigation for supporting it from the start.

"This is another example of an offender being brought to justice, and a time to encourage any person that may have suffered abuse to come forward, in the faith that their voice will be heard and they will be believed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you or anyone you know has been the victim of rape or sexual assault or any other sexual offence, please report it to police as soon as possible.

A spokesperson added: “Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we want to hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe. If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s OK.”

Find out more here about other organisations can help and support you.