Doncaster officers leave drug dealer with nowhere to go blocking him down an alley as man jailed for over three years

A Doncaster drug dealer was left with nowhere to go after officers on routine patrol blocked an alleyway to arrest him, leading to a prison sentence.

Jay Crooks was suspected of supplying illegal drugs so when he was spotted acting suspiciously down an alleyway near Lockwood Road by two officers, they worked to intercept and apprehend him.

With nowhere to go, Crooks was subjected to a stop and search leading to the recovery of foil wraps containing heroin, numerous bags of the Class B drug Spice and a large amount of cash.

PC Fuller, who arrested Crooks in the alleyway, said: "We were aware that Crooks had been dealing drugs in the vicinity and after being spotted acting suspiciously while on patrol, a colleague and I were able to take enforcement action.

Jay Crooks.

"The supply of harmful drugs causes untold misery to people's lives. It spreads fear and violence among our communities, with this kind of criminality often linked to organised crime groups.

"We will continue to work proactively to act on the intelligence we receive and bring more Doncaster drug dealers to justice."

Crooks, aged 38, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs as well as possessing criminal property. He was jailed for three years and three months.