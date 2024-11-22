Doncaster mother and son sentenced for prison drug smuggling conspiracy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster mother and son who conspired to try and smuggle drugs and a mobile phone charger into a prison have been sentenced.

Joshua Deere was a serving prisoner at HMP Doncaster in February 2022 when he enlisted his mother to help him get illegal articles into the Category B men's prison.

Prison officers were alerted to Deere's suspicious behaviour when he was seen with his hands down his trousers during a social visit attended by his mother Dawn Haslam.

Footage was immediately checked, which showed Haslam hand Deere an item, resulting in Deere's removal from the visits hall.

When he was searched, officers found a small foil wrap containing a small mobile phone charging port.

Haslam was also arrested and immediately admitted to trying to smuggle in contraband, with a search of her home leading to the discovery of cannabis wrapped in cling film.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Bright said: "Drugs have no place in our prisons.

"We remain dedicated to combatting the illegal supply and movement of drugs and other illicit articles inside prison establishments, and anyone who is foolish enough to try and help smuggle these items in will be dealt with accordingly."

Deere and Haslam both pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cannabis and conspiring to bring a List B prohibited article into a prison, namely a phone charger.

Deere, aged 26, of Manor Estate, was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (19 November), with Haslam, 52, of Wensley Crescent, given a 12-month sentence suspended for two years.