Doncaster men jailed for over a decade for terrifying knifepoint robberies

A balaclava-clad man armed with a knife and an accomplice who robbed two Doncaster shopkeepers have been jailed for over a decade.

In almost identical robberies, Nathan Holgate-Smith entered the stores in Balby and Hyde Park armed with a knife before jumping over the counter and forcing the cash drawer out of the register.

He then fled the scenes of both robberies with Jordan Saunders in tow, with the pair later arrested and brought before the courts to be charged with both offences.

Detective Inspector Mark Nicholson-Gee said: "This was a despicable attack on two local shopkeepers and customers in the store at the time who all had to endure such a traumatic and terrifying encounter.

Nathan Holgate-Smith and Jordan Saunders.

"Holgate-Smith threatened the shopkeepers with a large 30cm knife as Saunders kept watch outside, and it was thanks to crucial CCTV evidence and the cooperation of the victims that we were able to pinpoint the offenders and ensure they were brought to justice.

"Although they initially pleaded not guilty, they knew that with the amount of evidence against them, they had no choice but to plead guilty to both robberies and I am pleased they have been given immediate and significant custodial sentences."

Saunders, aged 28, of Oliver Road, Doncaster, and Holgate-Smith, aged 34, of South Street, Doncaster, both pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery.

They were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday (4 July), with Saunders jailed for four years and nine months and Holgate-Smith jailed for five years and 10 months.