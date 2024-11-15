Doncaster man with arsenal of illegal weapons including a crossbow and machetes in his car is jailed
The discovery of Arber Axhami’s illegal equipment came following a proactive stop by response officers in Doncaster.
Officers pulled over Axhami’s Mercedes CLK near the city centre – where the 19-year-old admitted to not having a driving licence or insurance for the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding a stash of weapons – including two machetes, a loaded crossbow, several crossbow bolts, and a combat knife.
Axhami was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place and one charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He was also charged with driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Axhami, of no fixed above, pleaded guilty to all counts at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on 17 October. Today (Thursday 14 November) he was jailed for 14 months at Sheffield Crown Court.
Detective Constable Joshua Heath, the officer in charge of this case, said: “The response officers who stopped Axhami must be credited. It was their proactive work which has led to several dangerous weapons being taken off of the streets of South Yorkshire.
“We take knife crime incredibly seriously and are all too familiar with the significant and catastrophic effect of knife crime has on families and friends.
“If you do own a knife, or bladed article, there are many knife amnesty bins located across South Yorkshire which can you dispose of these in a safe and anonymous way.”