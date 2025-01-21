Doncaster man who stole charity money from a container inside a café is due to be sentenced.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 47-year-old man who stole charity money from a container inside a café in Thorne is due to be sentenced before the courts after pleading guilty to two burglaries.

Ian Cockburn, aged 47, of Haynes Grove, Thorne, admitted the offence, which took place at a café in the town between 13 December and 14 December 2024.

Cockburn broke into the premises before stealing an Alzheimer's charity tub with £40 of cash in it, a £50 mobile phone, £8 from till and £40 in cash from a tip jar.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr said: "Cockburn recklessly broke into a café before shamelessly taking money intended for a charity.

"This was an intrusive crime inflicted on a local business owner and after a thorough investigation by officers, I am pleased he has been brought before the courts and has admitted his crimes at the first opportunity.

"We will continue to take action against burglars to prevent them from ruining more people's livelihoods and I hope this sends out a clear warning to those who think it's appropriate to profit financially from invoking misery on innocent people and ruining their livelihoods."

Cockburn, who pleaded guilty at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Thursday (16 January), has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 6 February.

He had already also admitted to raiding a pub and failing to surrender to court bail at an appointed time, with Cockburn due to be sentenced for these offences on 6 February as well.