Doncaster man who breached community protection order up before the court

A Doncaster man who breached his community protection order is due up before the court.

Darren Morley has been detained by Conisbrough Neighbourhood Policing Team Officers, for two breaches of his Community Protection Notice conditions and placed before the next available court, for further action.

A spokesman said: “If you see anyone street drinking/causing anti-social behaviour in Conisbrough, please report this via 101 or the online reporting portal.”