Doncaster man to face court after being charged over violent assault
A Doncaster man is due to appear in court after being charged with three offences in connection to a violent assault.
Aaron Ellse, who was wanted in connection with a reported assault in Doncaster on June 27 has been charged with three offences.
Ellse, 34, of Aldam Road, Doncaster, has been charged with wounding with intent, criminal damage and stalking.
He has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court which will take place on Thursday 31 July.