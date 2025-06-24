Doncaster man to appear at crown court for shops thefts, criminal damage, dangerous driving, and more

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:54 BST

A man accused of stealing items from shops in Thorne has appeared in court.

Connor Traynor, aged 25, of Thorne, was arrested on Sunday by Humberside Police and appeared before the Magistrates' Court yesterday (23 April).

Traynor has been charged with five thefts from shop, one criminal damage, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop for police.

Traynor has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance in Crown Court on 21 July.

A police spokesman said: “Thank you to those members of the Thorne business community who assisted with this investigation.”

