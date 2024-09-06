Doncaster man set to go on trial accused of attempted murder of pub doorman

A Doncaster man is set to face trial accused of attempting to murder a city pub doorman.

33-year-old Andrew Thompson has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder, four counts of possession of an offensive weapon and assault following an incident at The Angel and Royal pub in Cleveland Street earlier this year where security guard Norton Bulgacs suffered serious injuries.

Thompson of Kentmere Drive, Lakeside, has been remanded in custody ahead of his trial which is due to take place at Sheffield Crown from July 28 next year.

Meanwhile, a fundraising football match for Mr Bulgacs, who was left fighting for his life, will take place this weekend.

The charity match will be held on Sunday 8 September from 2pmat Armthorpe Pavilion.

The two sides will consist of door staff, bar staff and managers – with workers from the city’s the night life scene coming together to raise as much money as possible.

Players will contribute £5 each to take part, with admission for spectators £2. There will also be raffles and fundraising activities throughout the day.

Money has been pouring in for Mr Bulgacs - an academy player with Doncaster rugby union side Doncaster Knight - since the incident, with more than £3,000 raised. You can donate HERE

Police and paramedics were called to the pub shortly before 10.30pm on July 26 with a member of staff taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The pub was closed the day after the incident as police carried out investigations, but later re-opened.