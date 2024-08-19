Doncaster man pleads guilty to violent disorder and assault of an emergency worker after hotel riot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with beating an emergency worker during the riot at an asylum seeker hotel in Rotherham.

Luke Merrit, aged 27, of Victoria Road, Balby, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault of an emergency worker at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 16 August.

He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 21 August for sentencing.

Following the disorder experienced on Sunday August 4 at the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers, Wath, 42 people in total have now been charged. 20 of the 42 people have now pleaded guilty to the offences they have been charged with.

Eleven of these 20 have been sentenced.

Violent and shocking scenes broke out at the hotel – which was being used to house asylum seekers – with police pelted with bricks, fireworks and fenceposts by a mob who forced their way into the building and attempted to set it on fire.