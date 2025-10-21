Doncaster man on trial accused of conning people out of £700,000

A Doncaster man is on trial accused of conning a string of people out of more than £700,000.

Neil Stafford is charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation.

The 60-year-old, of Sykehouse, has pleaded not guilty to the allegations he faces at Oxford Crown Court.

The six week trial began on September 29.

Prosecutors say he defrauded seven people between 2011 and 2014, but his defence's case is that he acted "genuinely" as a businessman.

The trial continues.