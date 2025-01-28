Doncaster man jailed for numerous burglary and theft offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with a number of offences.

Stephen Duffett, aged 30, of Cardigan Road, Doncaster, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court where he was jailed.

On 14 December 2024, Duffett stole a high-value bike from an address on Honeysuckle Close, and attempted to burgle another property on the same street.

CCTV enquires were conducted and it was found that Duffett had also attempted to gain entry to another property on the street.

Jailed: Stephen Duffett.

Officers arrested Duffett on 24 December and was charged with burglary of a dwelling and theft, attempted burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal, and theft of a pedal cycle.

With strong CCTV evidence against him, Duffett pleaded guilty to the first two offences, and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (24 January) to three years and four months imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £228.

The charge of theft of a pedal cycle will remain on file.