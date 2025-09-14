Doncaster man jailed for 19 years for multiple sexual offences, including rape of a child aged under 13

A Doncaster man has been jailed for multiple sexual offences, including rape of a child, after the victim bravely came forward and disclosed what he did to them.

A jury heard that between September 2021 and July 2022, Adrian Chambers sexually assaulted his victim on multiple occasions, bribing them with chocolate and use of his mobile phone, while he subjected them to horrific abuse.

The victim bravely came forward and disclosed what Chambers had subjected them to, later securing multiple charges.

He was found guilty to a total of seven offences, including two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, three counts of inciting a child under the age of 13 in sexual activity and two counts of assault of a child under the age of 13, following a trial in Sheffield Crown Court, which concluded on 11 April.

Detective Constable Jessica Clark, who was the officer in charge of this case said: "The victim has shown tremendous courage throughout the case, bravely explaining the vile abuse they had to go through.

"No child should be subjected to this. This sentence will not undo what Chambers did, but I hope it brings the victim some justice knowing that Chambers has been forced to face up to his actions and will now spend a long time behind bars."

Chambers also pleaded guilty in February 2024 at Sheffield Crown court to three counts of making indecent images of children and possession of prohibited images of children.

Chambers, aged 57, of Newlands Close, Doncaster, was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Thursday, September 11, at the same court.