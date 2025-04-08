Doncaster man jailed after brutally assaulting another on railway station platform

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for two years after he repeatedly kicked a man in the head while he was lying on the ground, following a British Transport Police investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieron Hall, aged 24, and of Adwick Le Street in Doncaster, pleaded guilty at a hearing in October to attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 27 March to two years imprisonment and made to pay a £228 victim surcharge.

The court heard how on 13 January 2024, Hall was on the platform at Sheffield railway station and was loudly and aggressively berating someone on the phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of the public confronted Hall about his language, pointing out that there were children and families on the platform. Hall continued to shout verbal abuse down the phone, and the member of the public again asked Hall to mind his language.

Kieron Hall.

Hall punched the member of the public in the head, causing him to fall to the floor. As he fell, Hall punched him again in the head. Once he was lying on the floor, Hall proceeded to kick him several times in the head before he was restrained by other members of the public.

As Hall turned to leave, he ran back towards the man on the floor and kicked him in the head with full force one last time. He was then detained by a PCSO and station security before being arrested by a BTP officer.

Investigating officer DC Sam Killerby said: “Kieron was extremely fortunate that his actions did not result in someone losing their life. His assault was brutal and unprovoked, and I hope his time in prison provides him time to reflect on the stupidity of his actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do not tolerate violent or aggressive behaviour on the railway network, and would like to remind the public they can report any crimes or concerns they have by texting 61016 so we can take action. In an emergency always dial 999.”