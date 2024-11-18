Doncaster man in court for three offences following a city centre assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster man has been charged with three offences following an alleged assault in Doncaster city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stefan Cook, aged 38, of Avenue Road, was arrested by officers following an incident in St Sepulchre Gate last Saturday (9 November).

He has since been charged with Section 18 - wounding with intent, possessing a knife or blade in a public place and affray.

Cook appeared Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 14 November and was released on conditional bail ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 16 December.