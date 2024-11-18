Doncaster man in court for three offences following a city centre assault
A Doncaster man has been charged with three offences following an alleged assault in Doncaster city centre.
Stefan Cook, aged 38, of Avenue Road, was arrested by officers following an incident in St Sepulchre Gate last Saturday (9 November).
He has since been charged with Section 18 - wounding with intent, possessing a knife or blade in a public place and affray.
Cook appeared Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 14 November and was released on conditional bail ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 16 December.