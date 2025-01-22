Doncaster man facing jail after breaching restraining order charged with three counts of harassment
Lyne, aged 23, of no fixed abode, was banned from entering Ellison Street in Thorne thanks to a one-year order imposed by Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 9 March 2024.
However, Lyne was spotted in the street on three occasions between 15 January and 18 January, putting him in breach of the order.
He was arrested by officers in the early hours of last Saturday morning (18 January) before being charged with three counts of harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction.
Lyne appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (20 January) where he pleaded guilty to the three offences.
He has been remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on 10 February.
Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr said: "Lyne showed a complete disregard for the order and for the law in general by breaching his restraining order, and thanks to CCTV evidence and doorbell footage collected, we were able to secure multiple charges against him.
"Restraining orders are put in place to protect victims and prevent people like Lyne from reoffending and breaches of these orders can result in severe consequences.”
She continued: "As we await the sentence handed by the courts, I hope this conviction sends out a warning to others with similar conditions imposed on them that breaches of orders will not be tolerated and we will take robust actions to prosecute offenders."