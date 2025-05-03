Doncaster man charged with fraud in journalist murder investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with fraud in relation to the investigation into the murder of a journalist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

42-year-old Michael Kingsberry of Sycamore Close, Doncaster is accused of claiming to hold official documents with the intention to make a gain for himself or another or to cause loss to the family of Martin O'Hagan, who was killed as he walked home with his wife from a pub on 28 September 2001.

Kingsberry was charged with fraud by false representation when he appeared in court in Craigavon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court ordered him to reside at an approved address and other requirements include that he does not contact anyone connected to Mr O'Hagan or enter Lurgan's 30mph zone.

A man has appeared in court charged with fraud over the investigation of journalist Martin O'Hagan.

The matter will return to court on 13 June.

Mr O'Hagan, who worked for the Sunday World, was 51 years old when he was shot dead by the Loyalist Volunteer Force.

No-one has ever been convicted for his murder.