Doncaster man charged with fraud in journalist murder investigation
42-year-old Michael Kingsberry of Sycamore Close, Doncaster is accused of claiming to hold official documents with the intention to make a gain for himself or another or to cause loss to the family of Martin O'Hagan, who was killed as he walked home with his wife from a pub on 28 September 2001.
Kingsberry was charged with fraud by false representation when he appeared in court in Craigavon.
The court ordered him to reside at an approved address and other requirements include that he does not contact anyone connected to Mr O'Hagan or enter Lurgan's 30mph zone.
The matter will return to court on 13 June.
Mr O'Hagan, who worked for the Sunday World, was 51 years old when he was shot dead by the Loyalist Volunteer Force.
No-one has ever been convicted for his murder.