Doncaster man charged with drug offences and escaping lawful custody

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster man has gone before the courts charged with drug offences and escaping from lawful custody.

Harry Trench, 23, of Emmeline Drive, Conisbrough, was arrested on Tuesday (6 May), and charged with two counts of escaping from lawful custody, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

Trench appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 May and has been remanded into custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday 4 June.