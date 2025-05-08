Doncaster man charged with drug offences and escaping lawful custody

By Darren Burke
Published 8th May 2025, 11:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Doncaster man has gone before the courts charged with drug offences and escaping from lawful custody.

Harry Trench, 23, of Emmeline Drive, Conisbrough, was arrested on Tuesday (6 May), and charged with two counts of escaping from lawful custody, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

Trench appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 May and has been remanded into custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday 4 June.

Related topics:DoncasterConisbrough
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice